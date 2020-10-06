13-year old-male suspect in Weirton double-murder case being evaluated

WEIRTON, W.Va. — There are new details emerging about the double homicide case in Weirton.
As of right now the 13-year old-male suspect is being evaluated and anything in the case going forward is on hold until that evaluation is complete.
The murders were committed in late September that involved two people-a mother and teenage daughter being shot and killed at Ardmore Ave in Weirton.
The victims were Melissa Rowland and her daughter, Madison Crowe.
Stay with 7News for updates on this story.
- Wheeling Fire Dept. on the scene of house fire in South Wheeling
- Biden says ‘we shouldn’t have debate’ if Trump still has virus
- St. Clairsville Police Department seeks public’s help to identify two individuals
- Bellaire man is on his way to prison for gross sexual imposition involving a child
- NC Sen. Thom Tillis feeling ‘great,’ back to work virtually after testing positive for coronavirus