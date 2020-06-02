2 men found dead in sweltering East Liverpool apartment building

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (The Review) — Officials say two men were found dead last week in a sweltering Ohio apartment building for low-income seniors with a broken air conditioning system.

The bodies of the men were found Thursday at Oddfellows Temple Apartments in East Liverpool in eastern Ohio’s Columbiana County. The men have been identified as 77-year-old William Alexander and 60-year-old Terry Rall.

Fire Chief William Jones says temperatures inside the five-story building were as high as 99 degrees. Jones says it’s unclear how long the air conditioning system was broken.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office in Cleveland will determine how the men died.

