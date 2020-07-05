3 teens wounded, 1 critically, in Ohio shooting; no arrests

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio say three teenagers were wounded, one critically, in a shooting in Columbus on the Fourth of July.

Homicide unit detectives said officers responding to a South Linden area shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday found a 14-year-old girl, a 14-year-old boy and a 17-year-old youth with apparent gunshot injuries.

Two victims were transported to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, one in critical condition and the other in stable condition. The third victim was transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in stable condition.

Police didn’t release their names or say which one was critically wounded. No arrests were immediately reported.