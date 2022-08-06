(WTRF) — A trio of women in Georgia are accused of stealing thousands of dollars of underwear in the metro Atlanta area according to Fox 29.

The women allegedly filled shopping bags full of underwear at four area Kohl’s stores.

They reportedly have a preference for men’s Nike underwear which sells for $40 a box, say police.

The women allegedly stole $1,800 in underwear from one Kohl’s store alone, say reports. In total, they are accused of stealing more than $6,000 worth of underwear, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office. PHONE: (770) 253-1502