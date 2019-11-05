Jury finds Belmont County man guilty of rape

by: WTRF Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – A Belmont County jury found Christianson Hill guility of rape Monday afternoon.

Closing arguments began at about 3:30 p.m. in Judge Frank Fregiato’s courtroom.

Hill was accused of raping a 12-year-old girl in her home.

The 33-year-old was sentenced to life in prison rape back in March, but later retracted his guilty plea and won his appeal.

The re-trial began on Thursday with jury selection and opening statements, along with testimony all day Friday and Saturday.

Sentencing arguments and sentencing will all take place in Judge Fregitao’s courtoom 8 a.m. Wednesday and 8:30 a.m. Friday, respectively.

