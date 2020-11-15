Agents cite Martins Ferry bar for violating health orders

COLUMBUS, OHIO (WTRF) Ohio Investigative Unit agents visited four Ohio liquor-permitted establishments, including one Belmont County bar, to investigate violations of health orders.



Belmont Brewerks in Martins Ferry received a citation for after hours consumption – Rule 80.



At 11:40 p.m., agents observed two people at the bar with wine glasses in front of them, while the bar staff was cleaning up. One patron allegedly took a drink of wine. Agents identified themselves and explained the after hour limitations for on premise consumption after 11 p.m.



The patron was later identified as an employee who indicated they were unaware employees were not permitted to consume alcohol after 11 p.m.



The case will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for potential penalties, including fines and/or the suspension or revocation of liquor permits.



The Ohio Investigative Unit is made up of fully-sworn, plainclothes peace officers responsible for enforcing Ohio’s alcohol, tobacco, and food stamp fraud laws. Agents conduct compliance checks to ensure the liquor permit premises are compliant with the Ohio Liquor Control Act.



Agents also act on complaints of illegal activity on liquor permit premises. In addition to providing the safety checks associated with the COVID-19 directives, OIU agents continue to perform their normal compliance checks to ensure the liquor permit premises are complying with the Ohio Liquor Control Act.



The Ohio Investigative Unit is charged with enforcing the state’s liquor laws and is the only state law enforcement agency specifically tasked with investigating food stamp fraud crimes. Agents also investigate tobacco violations. Follow OIU on Facebook and on Twitter. www.statepatrol.ohio.gov