Answers emerging in death of couple in their home

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

The Belmont County Sheriff held a news conference, confirming what has been a source of speculation: that the owner of Salsa Joe’s Cafe in Elm Grove—and his wife—were killed in their home in Belmont, Ohio.

Sheriff Dave Lucas made the rules of the news conference clear from the beginning.

He would speak, then he would take no questions.

“We have classified the deceased, Tom and Angela Strussion of Trail’s End Drive, as victims of a double murder,” said Sheriff Lucas.

Their bodies were discovered in the midst of a house fire Tuesday morning.

The cause of death was not revealed, but may be soon.

“The autopsies are being done today and tomorrow,” he noted. “And not only my detectives but the whole department along with the state, we’re staying strong with it.”

The sheriff pledged more information soon.

“We’ll keep the community abreast of what’s going on, and the family,” he said. “You know our feelings and our hearts go out to the family of this tragic event, and we’re gonna do everything we can to come to a resolution of what happened.”