Arrest Made in Easter Sunday I-470 Fatal Crash

OHIO COUNTY (WTRF) — The Wheeling Police Department announced Thursday that Franci Colon-Fermin, 47 of Allentown, Pennsylvania has been arrested and will be charged with negligent homicide in the April 4 fatal multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 470.

Colon-Fermin was arrested Tuesday by Allentown Police as a fugitive from justice and is awaiting extradition to West Virginia.

The arrest comes after a thorough investigation into the crash. Colon-Fermin, who was the driver of a delivery truck, collided with a passenger car and semi-truck resulting in a fire, and the death of a female.

