Arrest made in weekend shots fired incident

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Police detectives announced Friday that a suspect in a shots fired incident last weekend has been arrested.

Joseph Daniel Decrease, 22, of Wheeling was arrested Thursday and is charged with five counts of wanton endangerment involving a firearm. He is accused of firing several gunshots in the area of Edington Lane and Carmel Road on Feb. 15.

No one was reportedly injured during the incident.

Decrease was transported to the Northern Regional Jail by Wheeling PD pending arraignment.

