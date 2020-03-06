Authorities investigating bank robbery near Ohio Valley Mall

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Belmont County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a robbery at the Huntington Bank near Ohio Valley Mall Friday afternoon.

The suspect walked into the bank and demanded the teller to hand over specific denominations of cash. He did indicate that he had a weapon but it was not displayed.

The suspect fled the bank on feet towards Longhorn Steakhouse with an undisclosed amount of cash. The man then entered a white SUV with a blueish license plate before driving off.

No injuries were reported from the incident.

The suspect is described as a white male between five feet eight and six feet two inches tall. He weighs about 250 pounds and was wearing a hoodie during the robbery.

The robbery remains under investigation.

