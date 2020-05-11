Authorities need help finding suspect in Harbor Freight shooting

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Officials in Steubenville are requesting the public’s help identifying a suspect in a shooting that occurred Sunday evening in Steubenville.
According to Steubenville City Manager, Jim Mavromatis, the incident took place around 4:50 p.m. outside Harbor Freight.
The suspect is identified as a black male about 5 feet 9 inches. He was last seen heading eastbound on a black motorcycle with a white female towards the Fort Steuben Mall.
Mavromatis says the shooting victim continues to recover from his injuries.
