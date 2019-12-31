Deputy, K9 seizes drugs, pills during traffic stop in Hancock County

NEWELL, W.Va. (WTRF) – During the evening hours of Monday, December 30, 2019, Hancock County Deputies conducted a traffic stop in Newell.

The vehicle stopped matched the description provided to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, which was being used in the illicit transportation of narcotics.

During that traffic stop, Deputy DiJirolanio deployed his K9, Kevin, resulting in the seizure of 48 grams of suspected Methamphetamine, 12 grams of suspected Heroin, three grams of suspected Crack-Cocaine and 20 Hydrocodone pills.

As a result of that traffic stop, Hancock County Deputies, assisted by members of the Hancock-Brooke-Weirton Drug Task Force, entered a residence in Hancock County where additional drugs and evidence of drug trafficking was recovered.

I am very pleased with the work of the deputies and our K9 as well as the Drug Task Force. This is a significant bust and I am happy we were able to get this off the streets. Sheriff Ralph A. Fletcher, Hancock County Sheriff’s Office

The driver was arrested for possession with intent to deliver and later transported to Northern Reginal Jail.

He is being held on an $80,000 bond with additional charges forthcoming.

