Baby missing from Guernsey County, mother may have fled with her

GUERNSEY COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) — The Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office posted the following on their Facebook page about a missing/endangered infant.

“On March 26, 2021, In the Court of Common Pleas, Guernsey County, Ohio, Juvenile Division, Kevin J. Brogan was granted full custody of 7-month-old Kaelynn Marie Brogan. The mother of Kaelynn is Brittany Lynn Martin and she is aware of this order and has refused to return Kaelynn to the father. It appears that Brittany has fled to the Kissimmee, Florida area. If seen, please contact local law enforcement. This information has been entered into the nationwide database so that all law enforcement can have access to it.”

Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office–Sheriff Jeffrey D. Paden