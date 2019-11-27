BCARL needs fosters and adopters after rescuing more than 40 animals

FAIRVIEW, Ohio (WTRF) – Almost 40 animals were rescued from a hoarding situation in Belmont County on Tuesday evening.

Dogs, cats, chickens and a goat were living in deplorable conditions at a woman’s home in Fairview.

Belmont County Animal Rescue League officials said they’ve been trying to work with the woman to help her, but in the past month, her situation got worse, so they are taking the animals into custody.

Most of them were outside in kennels with no food, no water, no straw. Apparently with no food or water for what appeared to be multiple days. There were also some animals that were in the house, that I would consider the trailer to be at toxic levels as far as the smell. Jennifer Woollard, BCARL Executive Director and Humane Agent



It smelled terrible. There was trash all around the house, in piles and piles of old furniture just stacked up. Amelia Woollard, Volunteer

BCARL said the owner is no stranger to animal neglect charges. Years ago she had a case in Belmont County and a case in Guernsey County.

Most of the animals are in fairly good shape, except for some with missing teeth and hair, but most have never seen a vet.

BCARL Said it’s a lot to handle. They need adopters and fosters right away.

The organization bought the former Sunset Motel recently, planning a major re-do, but ever since they’ve had one onslaught after another, and now this.

We didn’t intent to start using it like this now. It’s nowhere ready to be used like this, but this is what we are tasked to do, and we’re going to make the best of it and provide these animals with the care that they deserve. Jennifer Woollard, BCARL Executive Director and Humane Agent

To find out more about how you can foster, adopt or volunteer, the number to call is (740) 296-8644.

