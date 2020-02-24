Belmont County Sheriff’s Office arrest man for using counterfeit money to pay for a sex worker

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – The Belmont County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after they received a complaint from a sex worker that they were paid with counterfeit money and was then assaulted after they claimed the money was fake.

BCSO arrested Cody Lee Augustine after receiving another complaint that counterfeit money was used to pay for an online item.

A sting operation was conducted by the Sheriff deputies and Augustine was arrested after trying to purchase an iPhone with the counterfeit money.

Deputies then tied Augustine to a local hotel where a search warrant was obtained.

Deputies found more counterfeit money and a syringe with heroin and fentanyl.

Augustine was charged with the Counterfeiting, possession of drugs, solicitation of a prostitute and theft.

Sheriff David Lucas is asking for any individuals who have had any financial exchanges with Augustine to inspect the currency and to contact the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office.

