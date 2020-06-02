https://www.wtrf.com/live-streaming-video/

Belmont County man accused of rape posts bail

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – A Belmont County man previously housed in the county jail recently posted bail, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

John David West, 32, of Bellaire was arrested May 13 for felony One Rape.

Working alongside Belmont County Children Services, the Sheriff’s Office identified multiple minor victims.

If you know of a minor who may have come in contact with West, you are encouraged to contact the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office at 740-695-7933 (EXT 112).

