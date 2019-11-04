Belmont County traffic stop leads to major drug bust

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – A Belmont County man is currently sitting behind bars after a traffic stop over the weekend.

James Sacco, 44, of Bellaire was traveling on State Route 149 when he crossed the center line.

Belmont County Sheriff Deputies Dustin Hillebrand and Greg Sanders pulled over Sacco and discovered a large quantity of drugs in the vehicle.

And the amount of drug that he took off the street was roughly 64 grams, what’s believed to be meth. So, this is a very good case — this amount of drug off the street, all from a routine traffic stop. Sheriff Dave Lucas of Belmont County

Sacco is charged with drug trafficking, drug possession, driving under suspension and two counts of probation violation.

Sheriff Dave Lucas credits the drug bust to his criminal interdiction officers and their K9s, who are out everyday looking for criminals with illegal drugs.