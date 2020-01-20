Belmont County woman faces new animal abuse charges while on probation for same crime

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – A Belmont County woman is once again in trouble with the law for the exact same criminal act.

Officials recently revealed that Shania Wells has allegedly been owning and abusing animals.

Assistant Prosecutor Kevin Flanagan says the court will revoke her probation and new criminal charges will be filed.

Wells pleaded no contest to ten counts of animal abuse last year. The court ordered her to serve 90- days in jail and to not own any animals for five years while on probation.

