Belmont County woman faces new animal abuse charges while on probation for same crime

Crime

by: WTRF Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – A Belmont County woman is once again in trouble with the law for the exact same criminal act.

Officials recently revealed that Shania Wells has allegedly been owning and abusing animals.

Assistant Prosecutor Kevin Flanagan says the court will revoke her probation and new criminal charges will be filed.

Wells pleaded no contest to ten counts of animal abuse last year. The court ordered her to serve 90- days in jail and to not own any animals for five years while on probation.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Click Here To Enter!

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter