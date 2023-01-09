BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

Billboards advertising a reward for information about the Strussion double murders are now posted on major roadways in the Ohio Valley.

Tom and Angela Strussion of Belmont, Ohio, were murdered in their home on September 21, 2021.

The billboards are a fresh reminder that this case was never solved, and that any information about it could lead to an answer that the family—and law enforcement—are seeking.

“Look at my brother and sister-in-law’s face,” urged Lisa Balog, sister of the late Tom Strussion. “People in the community have to have something that can help. Whether you think it’s nothing at all, it’s big to us. So please just take notice of them (the billboards), and if there’s any information you may have, reach out to the number that’s on the billboard and share it.”

The billboards are in Bridgeport, Wheeling and St. Clairsville.

The reward is $20,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the murderer or murderers.

The number to call is 1 (877) TIPS 4 US.