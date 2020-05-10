Boy, 10, struck by car in Ohio dies, officials say

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a 10-year-old boy died after he was struck by a car as he and two other juveniles were crossing a street in Ohio last week.

The Franklin County sheriff’s office says the juveniles were crossing Route 161 in Blendon Township shortly before 1:30 p.m. Thursday heading north.

Officials said the eastbound and westbound lights turned green but “the children continued to travel northward from the median.”

Officials said a car struck 10-year-old Dijon Peoples of Columbus, who died just before 7 p.m. Thursday at Natonwide Childrens Hospital.

The sheriff’s office says the accident remains under investigation.

Latest Posts: