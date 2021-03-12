BREAKING: Man shot at Voodoo Lounge pronounced dead, shooter wanted for murder

WHEELING, W.VA (WTRF) — Wheeling Police announced Friday the victim in the January 28th shooting at the VooDoo Lounge on Wheeling Island has died.

Wheeling police detectives have now charged Niyajah A. Hales, 19 of New York with murder. Hales should be considered armed and dangerous.

Michael J. Jackson, 41 of Wheeling died at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va. Thursday evening.

Should the public have any information on Hales whereabouts, they are strongly urged to call police at 304-234-3664, submit a crime tip at wheelingwv.gov/crimetip or call the new Crime Stoppers Upper Ohio Valley tip line at 877-TIPS4US.-

You can also call our Anonymous Lauttamus Crime Fighters Tip Line at 1-800-223-0312.