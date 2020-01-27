Brooke County man arrested after striking a woman with a baseball bat

Brooke County, W.Va. (WTRF) – Brooke County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to Blue Ridge Manor Appartments on Saturday for a domestic disturbance.

When Sheriff’s arrived at the residence they noted the female of the residence had severe swelling and redness on the left side of her face with a 3 inch long cut to her forehead.

The female at the residence stated that Shawn Liggett struck her in the head with a baseball bat and Liggett left the location.

Police searched the area for Liggett but were not able to locate him that day.

The female was transported by EMS to Weirton Medical Center.

The next day, officers returned to the residency for a follow-up interview.

The female answered the door and officers asked if Mr. Liggett was home.

Officers noted that the female seemed upset and nervous and motioned silently toward a rear bedroom.

The Sheriff’s office was able to locate Liggett in a closet hiding underneath a pile of blankets.

Deputies directed Liggett to show his hands and exit the closet but Ligett refused.

Officers were forced to remove Liggett from the closet and while doing so Liggett attempted to run off.

Liggett was secured on the ground and arrested and taken to North Regional Jail where he is still in jail.

Charges to Liggett include domestic battery (3rd degree-felony), malicious wounding, and obstructing law enforcement.

