Burglary in Ohio caught on camera by photographer

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A burglary at a Columbus market was caught on camera by an NBC4 photographer who was recording weather video.

It happened around 9:04 a.m. Saturday at International Market Foods at 3120 Olentangy River Road, right across the street from NBC4.

Video recorded by an NBC4 photographer shows a vehicle waiting outside the store while another person was inside. The glass doors of the store were broken out just before the video started.

After about 30 seconds, a person came out of the store and got into the passenger seat of the vehicle. The driver then drove off, heading north on Olentangy River Road.

The NBC4 photographer immediately called Columbus police.

One suspect appeared to be wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, yellow gloves and a yellow mask covering his face.

The driver appeared the be wearing a red jacket and a dark-colored hat.

The vehicle was a tan Ford Five Hundred with temporary Ohio tag #J980741. It has a Madison Motors decal on the tailgate and 2020 Pennsylvania inspection stickers on the windshield.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Columbus Police at 614-645-4545.

Latest Posts: