Cadiz police announce biggest bust in Harrison County history

CADIZ, Ohio (WTRF)- After receiving tips, the Cadiz Police department was able to make the biggest bust in Harrison County history.

Cadiz police arrested Tyler Calhoun at 144 East Market Street in Cadiz, OH.

Officials were able to seize 46.5 grams of meth.

Police were also able to seize drug paraphernalia.

BIG BUST ALERT: Cadiz Police Department completed a huge Meth bust today. They tell me it’s weighing in at 46.5 grams, leading them to believe it’s possibly the biggest bust in Harrison County. I’ll have more on their efforts to crack down on drugs in the area on @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/OP7uuG9WB0 — Shelby Davis (@ShelbyDWTRF) March 10, 2020

From small amounts to large amounts– anything that we can get off the streets we’ll try to do our best to do whatever is possible to get it off the streets. Ryan McCann – Chief of Police, Cadiz

What it means to Cadiz and Harrison County is that our community and law enforcement is not going to stand for the continuous influx of Meth into our community. Owen Beetham – Harrison Co. Prosecuting Attorney

