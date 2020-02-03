Man thrown from wheelchair during parking space dispute

PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (WGHP) — A man was thrown out of his wheelchair after confronting a driver who illegally parked in a parking space reserved for people with disabilities, police said in a Facebook post.

On Jan. 11, officers responded to an assault call at a Target store in Pleasant Hill, California.

It began in the parking lot, where the victim confronted a man, later identified as Jimmie Tiger, who had parked illegally in the reserved accessible parking space.

After the initial confrontation, the man in the wheelchair went into the store. He was near the customer service counter when Tiger approached again.

Tiger allegedly told the man to go back out to the parking lot to apologize to his wife. The man in the wheelchair refused.

The video shows what appears to be Tiger pushing the wheelchair several feet away against the occupant’s will before overturning his wheelchair, throwing him to the ground.

Witnesses helped the victim and looked after him until help arrived.

Pleasant Hill detectives were able to identify the man’s license plate number and identify the suspect.

Tiger was charged with attempted kidnapping, assault by means likely to produce great bodily injury and a special allegation of great bodily injury.

He was arrested on Jan. 19.

