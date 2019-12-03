Caught On Camera: Pregnant dog dragged from vehicle, abandoned outside animal shelter

RUSTBURG, Va. (WJW) — Animal Control in Campbell County, Virginia, is trying to track down the people who dragged a pregnant dog to a fenced in area outside an animal shelter and left her all alone.

We've been given the go-ahead to post these photos to see if anyone recognizes the vehicle or the parties involved in… Posted by Friends of Campbell County Animal Control on Sunday, December 1, 2019

“There is NO excuse for this,” Friends of Campbell County Animal Control wrote in a Facebook post. “An emergency phone number is posted on the door of the shelter.”

The group said the dog could have been stolen, taken from a driveway, or she could have been the object of a neighborhood or family dispute.

“She needs to get home,” the group said.

They shared video and pictures of the dog being dragged from a car and left outside the shelter on Friday night.

“The vehicle pulled directly to the pen, opened the trunk of the car, hauled the pregnant dog from the trunk, and dragged her to the fenced area, where she spent the night without shelter,” the post said. “She was discovered the morning of November 30.”

We’d like to identify the men responsible for driving this dog to the Campbell County Shelter under cover of darkness,… Posted by Friends of Campbell County Animal Control on Saturday, November 30, 2019

In an earlier post the group wrote, “The security cameras helped us see this much, but now we need identification of the parties involved. Do not assume that ‘Tilly’ is their dog.”

Both posts were shared more than two thousand times. Several people offered to foster the dog.

