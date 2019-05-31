Chicago man arrested for 2010 Morgantown sexual assault cold case after DNA match, police say

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The DNA of a man who was arrested in Chicago in 2017 has matched a sexual assault cold case from 2010 in Morgantown and resulted in his arrest, according to the Morgantown Police Department.

Police said that on June 19, 2010 a woman reported that she was sexually assaulted by an unidentified male in the Pennsylvania Avenue area of Morgantown. As part of the investigation, a sex crimes kit was completed and a DNA profile of the suspect was entered into the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS).

On August 16, 2017 the Morgantown Police Department was notified by the Chicago Police Department that they had a person in custody, Elijah Merritt, 39, of Chicago, who was a DNA match to the unknown suspect from the 2010 sexual assault.

Merritt was arrested in Chicago, then jailed in Illinois and was extradited back to West Virginia on Thursday, May 30, 2019, according to police.

Merritt has been charged with second degree sexual assault, according to court documents. He is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail and his bail has been set at $100,000.