Christianson Hill rape trial continues

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – The Christianson Hill rape trial in Belmont County started Friday.

The emergency room employee who examined the 12-year-old victim testified by video.

The employee described what the girl told her that day in 2017.

She said the girl said Hill was mad at her because she took a shower without asking permission, so he pushed her down on the couch and raped her.

When asked if he used any weapon, she said the girl told he that he didn’t choke her this time, but he did in the past.

Hill is being tried again on this charge of the rape of a child.

The 32-year-old Wheeling man originally entered an Alford plea and was sentenced to life in prison, but then appealed his plea and was granted a new trial.

This trial is expected to continue Saturday.