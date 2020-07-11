DA: Man charged with kidnapping Amish woman feared ‘harmed’

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — Prosecutors say a man has been charged with kidnapping an Amish woman who disappeared in Pennsylvania several weeks ago and remains missing.

Investigators believe 18-year-old Linda Stoltzfoos “was harmed following her abduction.” The Lancaster County district attorney’s office announced Saturday that 34-year-old Justo Smoker of Paradise was arrested Friday and charged with a felony kidnapping count and a misdemeanor count of false imprisonment.

Authorities say Stoltzfoos has been missing since June 21, when she was last seen walking home from church.

Court documents don’t list an attorney representing Smoker and a telephone number listed in his name had been disconnected.

LATEST POSTS: