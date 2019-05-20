Dad stole daughter’s Girl Scout cash for erotic massage

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Forest Grove man pleaded guilty after admitting he stole his daughter’s Girl Scout Cookie proceeds to pay for an erotic massage.

Brian David Couture was ordered to do 80 hours of community service and pay restitution for filing a false report.

Couture called police on March 6, 2019, saying a stranger had come into his home through the sliding glass door and fought him.

The Washington County District Attorney’s Office said Couture’s laptop was damaged and $700 was missing from a jar of his daughter’s Girl Scout Cookie sales.

Couture later admitted he invented the story and staged the house to hide that he stole the money. He will also have to pay a $100 fine and be placed on probation.