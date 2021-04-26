Deputies actively pursue suspect after shots fired at deputy cruiser in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Deputies are actively searching for the suspect of a high speed pursuit in Kanawha County.

The incident took place just before 7 p.m. Monday night, The incident began as a traffic violation on the 6800 block of Sissonville Drive and became a high speed chase shortly thereafter.

According to deputies, one deputy wrecked during the pursuit. The initial deputy continued pursuing onto a gas line off of North Grapevine Road.

Near that location, the passenger of a black Chevy Colorado began firing at the pursuing cruiser, shattering the windshield and ending the pursuit.

The deputy was not shot. The deputy who crashed has injuries but they are not life-threatening.

They are still searching for the suspect(s).