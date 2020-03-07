Elderly victim robbed at home, Wheeling PD searching for 2 suspects

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Police Department is searching for two suspects following a robbery early Saturday morning at an apartment in downtown Wheeling.

Officials say the robbery occured around 12:30 a.m. at the Windsor Monor — 1143 Main Street.

According to the elderly victim, two suspects forced their way into the apartment and used pepper spray before fleeing the scene with certain belongings.

The victim was taken to an area hospital and treated.

Information is limited. Descriptions of the suspects are as follows:

White female, light brown hair, ‘perm’ curls at the tip of her hair, glasses, tall and skinny, last wearing jeans and tennis shoes. White male, possible facial hair, tall, last seen wearing jeans and tennis shoes.

Contact the Wheeling Police Department at 304-234-3664 or submit a crime tip online if you have any information regarding this investigation.

Latest Posts: