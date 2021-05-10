Escaped inmates from Jefferson County apprehended in Virginia

(WTRF) The two escaped inmates from a Jefferson County Correction center are back behind bars tonight in Elkton, Virginia.

Curtis Glauser and Bryan Bassett have been on the run since last Tuesday.



How police found them is all due to a tip from New Martinsville Police Chief Tim Cecil.



Chief Cecil tracked down one of the inmate’s cars he was driving to Virginia. He then alerted Elkton Police.

Bryan Bassett



The SWAT team surrounded a house they were hiding in this afternoon and just arrested both men today.

Glauser was sentenced out of Tuscarawas County for a probation violation and is from Uhrichsville, Ohio.

Curtis Scott Glauser

Bassett was sentenced out of Monroe County for attempted failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer. Bassett is from Sistersville, West Virginia.

Officials say the two inmates were outside for recreation last week at EOCC when they both jumped the fence and ran into the woods.