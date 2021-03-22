Family asks for help with funeral expenses for murdered young mother of three in Noble County

CALDWELL, OHIO (WTRF) — Family members have set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds for funeral expenses for a Noble County woman fatally shot early Sunday morning.

The Noble County Sheriff’s Office says that Tyler Thompson, 28, of Caldwell, allegedly killed 27-year-old Leah Brooke Hines, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Thompson has been charged with one count of murder according to authorities.

On her Facebook page, Hines lists that she is from Powhatan Point, Ohio and attended River High School and that she also worked as a server at TJ’s Sports Garden Restaurant in Wheeling, W.Va.

Hines is survived by three young children, ages 8 to 5 months, according to her Facebook page.

The family is also asking for baby items for Hines’s 5-month-old infant.

