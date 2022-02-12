UPDATE: 3:07 p.m. Feb. 12, 2022

Brooke County Sheriff and Treasurer Richard E. Beatty released a statement on the shooting death of a Colliers man last night:

“On Friday, February 11th, 2022 around 2315 hours, Brooke County 911 Dispatch Center received a 911 call from a female who stated that a male by the name of Jules Suter was shot at his residence and was not breathing.

First responders and police were dispatched to the area of 94 Shreves Lane, Tent Church Road, Colliers, Brooke County, WV.

Upon arrival police and first responders located Suter who was unresponsive and began lifesaving measures to revive him.

Attempts were unsuccessful and it was determined that Suter had succumbed to a gun shot wound.

Detectives were dispatched and began a homicide investigation. It was learned from multiple eyewitnesses that Suter was allegedly shot by Harley Gill of Wellsville, Ohio.

Gill had fled the scene before officials arrived to investigate.

Statements were taken by witnesses which lead to a search warrant being applied for and granted in Columbiana County, Ohio.

The suspect, Harley Gill, was taken into custody without incident hours later. Gill was transported to Columbiana County Jail to await extradition to West Virginia for first degree murder.

This investigation was assisted by the Hancock Brooke Weirton Drug Task Force, Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, Weirton Police Department, West Virginia State Police and the Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office in Ohio. This investigation is still ongoing, and information will be released when available.”

UPDATE: 12:30 p.m. Feb. 12, 2022

7NEWS reporter Taylor Long has learned that a person was shot and killed last night in Colliers according to Brooke County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

The Brooke County Sheriff’s Office confirms there was a fatal shooting in the county yesterday.

No further details are available at this time.

