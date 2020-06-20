Florida officers find mannequin dressed in police uniform hanging by overpass

PHOTO: Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Jacksonville, Florida, are investigating after motorists saw a startling scene Saturday morning as they drove along a Florida interstate: a mannequin dressed in a police uniform dangling from a rope at an overpass.

This image taken from Jacksonville, Florida Sheriff’s Office Twitter page shows a photograph depicting the mock lynching of a mannequin dressed in what appeared to be the uniform of a law enforcement officer. Authorities are investigating, Saturday, June 20, 2020, after motorists saw a startling scene as they drove along a Florida interstate: a mannequin dressed in a police uniform dangling from a rope at an overpass. Emergency crews in Jacksonville were called to investigate a possible suicide, which turned out to be a mannequin hanging from an Interstate 95 overpass. (Jacksonville, Florida Sheriff’s Office via AP)

Emergency crews in Jacksonville were called to investigate a possible suicide.

But when they got there, they discovered a mannequin hanging from an Interstate 95 overpass wearing a pig mask and dressed in a New York City police uniform.

Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said the incident was “extremely disturbing” and a deliberate attempt to stoke anti-police sentiment.

