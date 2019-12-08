Former officer charged with putting leash around child’s neck

PASADENA, Texas (CBS NEWS/WTRF) – A former Pasadena police officer is accused of putting a dog leash around his stepson’s neck.

Officials say he resigned from the department after he was criminally charged with assault.

McKay Christensen is charged with assault of a family member, involving a then eight-year-old boy.

It goes back to 2017 at a apartment complex. Police say his stepson was walking a puppy.

…was walking a puppy and apparently, the puppy wasn’t cooperating — wasn’t walking. The child was pulling on the leash and the puppy was yelping. Chief Josh Buegger, Pasadena Police Department

According to Chief Buegger, Christensen then allegedly put the leash around the eight-year-old’s neck.

He made some statements to the effect that he was going to teach him to walk a dog properly and took the leash, placed one end through the loop on the end of the leash, placed it around the child’s neck and then was pulling or jerking — is what was described by witnesses. Chief Josh Buegger, Pasadena Police Department

The incident was reported in June, two years after it allegedly happened.

At the same time, police say child abuse allegations were reported concerning Christensen’s wife, Stacy Rodd.

She’s accused of injuring a different child.

Repeatedly striking a child with a belt — not only in the area of buttock, but the back and other parts of the body. Chief Josh Buegger, Pasadena Police Department

Rodd has four children. Police say she and Christensen could face additional charges in the future.

However, Christensen’s attorney says there’s a lot more to the story.

From what I do know, I believe it’s been blown out of proportion. Mr. Christensen will have his day in court to explain his version of the events at that time I think there will be more light shed on this case. Mark Thering, Christensen’s Attorney

