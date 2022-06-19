HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The search is still on for four inmates who escaped a federal prison camp early Saturday morning in Hopewell, Virginia.

Corey Branch, Tavares Graham, Lamonte Willis and Kareem Shaw were all discovered missing from the Federal Correctional Complex Petersburg’s satellite camp around 1:45 a.m. on Saturday.

Corey Branch (Courtesy of the U.S. Department of Justice)

Tavares Lajuane Graham (Courtesy of the U.S. Department of Justice)

Lamonte Rashawn Willis (Courtesy of the U.S. Department of Justice)

Kareem Allen Shaw (Courtesy of the U.S. Department of Justice)

Authorities said the four prisoners, pictured above, walked away from the federal minimum-security facility, located about 22 miles southeast of Richmond.

Corey Branch, 41, was sentenced to a 160-month sentence for possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Branch is a Black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5-foot 8-inches tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds.

Tavares Lajuane Graham was sentenced to an aggregate 120 months for possession with intent to distribute over 500 grams of cocaine and over 28 grams of cocaine base. He was also charged with possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Graham is a 44-year-old Black male with brown eyes. He is about 6-foot 2-inches tall and weighs around 245 pounds.

Lamonte Rashawn Willis was sentenced to a 216-month sentence for possessing and concealing a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Willis is a 30-year-old Black male with brown eyes. He is 6-foot 2-inches tall and weighs approximately 165 pounds.

Kareem Allen Shaw was sentenced to a 194-month sentence for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a measurable quantity of heroin. Shaw is a 46-year-old Black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5-foot 8-inches tall and weighs around 167 pounds.

The Petersburg’s satellite camp houses 185 prisoners and is one of many found around the country, according to the Bureau of Prisons. They are often adjacent to or adjoining to the prison’s main building, and provide inmate labor to the main institution and to off-site work programs.

An internal investigation is now underway.

The United States Marshals Service, Federal Bureau of Investigation and other law enforcement agencies have been notified of the prisoners’ escape and are taking part in the search. Anyone with information about these individuals is encouraged to contact the United States Marshals Service at 804-545-8501.