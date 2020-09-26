Go Fund Me account set up for mother and daughter homicide victims in Weirton

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — Friends of the Rowland-Crowe family in Weirton have set up a Go Fund Me account to assist with funeral and memorial expenses for two family members.

Melissa Rowland and her daughter Madison Crowe were victims of homicide earlier this week.

According to the Go Fund Me page, Madison Crowe was 15 years old and a student at Weir High where she was a varsity starter on the girls’ soccer team.

Melissa Rowland was the wife of Chad Rowland and together they were raising five children according to the Go Fund Me page. She was a pharmaceutical technician at ConnectiveRx and was also the treasurer of the local soccer club.

The Go Fund Me account has raised more than $8,000 so far.

A teen is in custody in the case and is charged with two counts of first-degree murder.