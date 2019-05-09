Grafton man accused of sexually assaulting woman over course of several days

GRAFTON, W.Va. – West Virginia State Police arrested a Grafton man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in her apartment for several days.

Police said a woman reported that Thorus Hawkins, 28, held her in her apartment on Anna Jarvis Drive from 10 p.m. on March 23 to 7 p.m. on March 29. The woman told police that, during this time, Hawkins sexually assaulted her 11 times and forced her to perform sexual acts on him and on herself, according to a criminal complaint.

The woman told police that on March 23, Hawkins showed up to her apartment trying to kick in her door while screaming threats of kicking in her door, according to a criminal complaint. The woman stated that she opened a window and told Hawkins to leave and that he was not welcome there, police said.

In a statement to police, the woman said Hawkins became more aggressive, took a knife out of his pocket and tried to stab himself in the chest and tried to cut his wrist. According to her statement, the woman said Hawkins’ attempt to stab himself did not penetrate the skin but ripped both of his shirts.

The woman’s neighbor and her neighbor’s boyfriend went outside and helped get Hawkins to calm down. The neighbor then asked the woman to step outside and talk, at which time the woman stated that Hawkins scares her, and that he had assaulted and raped her in the past, according to her statement to state police. Hawkins then became aggressive and said, “call me a rapist one more time [and] I’ll come in there and show you a rapist,” according to the woman’s statement.

After Hawkins tried to open the door again, the neighbor got him away from the door and asked the woman to step outside to talk, stating that she and her boyfriend would be outside, as well, according to a criminal complaint. At that time, the woman stated that she stepped outside, but her neighbor and her neighbor’s boyfriend had gone back inside, according to her statement to police. The woman said she went into a panic attack and got dizzy. Hawkins then picked her up, took her into the apartment and gave her medicine to help her calm down, according to the woman’s statement.

In her statement, the woman said Hawkins refused to leave, and he locked the front door. After taking the medicine, the woman became drowsy and fell asleep. She stated that at approximately 4 a.m., she woke up to Hawkins touching her, at which time she told him to stop and pushed his hand away, according to a criminal complaint. The woman said Hawkins then forced her to have sex, according to police.

The woman stated that over the next several days, Hawkins continued to force himself on her, according to her statement to police. On March 29, after talking with Hawkins about everything that happened that week, the woman said Hawkins asked for a ride to Briarcliff Apartments so he could not hurt her anymore, according to a criminal complaint. The woman said she gave Hawkins a ride and told him to leave her alone and stay away from her.

After a series of interviews with a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner, the woman’s neighbor and Hawkins, state police arranged for a polygraph examination with Hawkins. During a pre-examination interview with Hawkins, police wanted to clear up some issues related to information Hawkins had previously given them. After speaking with Hawkins, police said they decided not to conduct a polygraph examination because they determined that there were no definitive questions to be established to reach an accurate reading. Much of what Hawkins and the woman explained about the incident was similar, with the deviation being whether or not it was consensual, police said.

Hawkins is charged with second degree sexual assault and first degree sexual abuse. He is in Tygart Valley Regional Jail.