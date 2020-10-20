Guernsey County Sheriff seeks man on Most Wanted list

GUERNSEY COUNTY (WTRF) — Sheriff Jeff Paden released the name of one of Guernsey County’s Most Wanted today.

Sheriff Paden said that his office is currently seeking Brian Hardy Jr., age 25 of Cambridge.

Hardy Jr. is wanted on several arrest warrants and is also wanted for questioning by investigators regarding several thefts around the county, specifically in and around the Cambridge area.

If anyone knows the location of Hardy Jr. they are urged to contact the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office at 740-439-4455.

Sheriff Paden said that callers can remain anonymous.