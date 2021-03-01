Guernsey County Woman Sentenced to 20 Years for Contributing to Son’s Death

CAMBRIDGE, OHIO (WTRF) — A Guernsey County woman was sentenced to 20 years in prison for her role in the 2018 death of her 6-year-old son, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced today.

Tiera Mounts, 30, pleaded no contest in Guernsey County Common Pleas Court to four counts of endangering children – second-degree felonies – and was sentenced to 20 years in prison. Mounts failed to intervene when her son, Wyatt Mounts, endured physical and emotional abuse that ultimately led to his death on April 16, 2018.

“The thought of a mother standing by as her child is beaten to death, not intervening to save him, is an unimaginable evil,” Yost said. “Protecting what’s left of this family from renewed trauma by testifying in a public trial is the right thing to do – but this woman deserves her sentence and more, and every sleepless night of the rest of her life.”

The plea was supported by the family to prevent survivors from having to testify at trial.

Mounts’ boyfriend, Marvin Benson, 34, was convicted on March 13, 2019, of murdering Wyatt and sentenced to life in prison.

The Special Prosecutions Section of the Ohio Attorney General’s Office prosecuted the case.