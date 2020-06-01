Harrison County deputy arrest Cadiz man on felony drug charges

HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio – Sheriff Joe Myers is reporting a recent felony drug arrest in the Harrison County.

Deputy Kevin Hall was on routine patrol in the Harrison County. At approximately 2:10 p.m. on May 31, Deputy Kevin Hall observed a passing vehicle that had a defective load exhaust.

Deputy Hall made a traffic stop on the vehicle. Deputy Hall made contact with the driver, 57-year-old Michael Fletcher of Cadiz, Ohio and a female passenger. A check of the female passenger in vehicle was Lisa J. Hollar, 54, of Cadiz.

Upon further investigation, Deputy Hall discovered Michael Fletcher had a warrant and was taken into custody for the warrant, as well as 20 stamps of heroin containing fentanyl long with syringes, suboxone, acid strips and Marijuana on the-hand.

Fletcher admitted the narcotics all belonged to him.

The vehicle was towed and impounded. Michael Fletcher was transported to the Harrison County Jail on a charge of drug possession, drug trafficking Schedule 1 and or 2 of Schedule controlled substance.

Lisa J. Hollar was arrested for drug Paraphernalia and illegal use of marijuana and could be additional charges.

All contraband will be sent to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Identification & Investigation to be tested and positively identified.

