Harrison County Sheriff’s Office investigating body found at Tappan Lake

HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a body found at Tappan Lake on Friday.

Sheriff Joe Myers says authorities are still working to identify the body and that information will not be available to the public until Monday or Tuesday.

