Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – A year and a half in—and Crimestoppers is bringing more cases to a close than ever before in the Ohio Valley.

The program pays informants who provide information that leads to arrests.

The partnership between Wheeling and Belmont County will take a tip from anywhere in the area, even if it doesn’t relate to their district.

Crimestoppers can even be the go-between for those who want to put up reward money for suspects.

Wheeling Police Chief Shawn Schwertfeger says it’s especially helpful for catching law-breakers on the move—because around here, going between states is often just a few minutes’ drive.

And it really helps us all. Sheriff Lucas and I talk all the time that the criminals are not bound by borders, they’re crossing over back and forth and back and forth, and they will arrest an individual on Monday and we’re arresting them on Friday. Chief Shawn Schwertfeger, Wheeling Police

If you have anything that you think would help police solve a crime, the number is 877-TIPS4US.

The chief says some people have even been calling Crimestoppers but refusing any payment.