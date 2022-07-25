BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Lieutenant Chesar with the St. Clairsville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirms a high speed chase ended in Belmont County Monday evening.

Chesar says the chase spanned from Guernsey County into Belmont County on I-70.

Authorities attempted to pull the suspect’s vehicle over after he was passing on the berm in Guernsey County. They pursued him into Belmont County where he was stopped at mile marker 116 near the Ohio Valley Mall.

The suspect was arrested and taken to the Belmont County Jail. Authorities are not releasing the suspect’s name at this time.

