BRILLIANT, Ohio (WTRF) — Wells Township officials have confirmed that a homicide occurred in Brilliant Sunday morning.

Police Chief Sean Norman tells 7News that the victim is a man in his mid-50s, and that he was found inside of a home.

Two suspects are now in custody.

Officials are not releasing any names before next of kin are notified.

The investigation is being handled jointly between Wells Township police, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

We’ll bring you updates as they are released.