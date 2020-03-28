Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Hopewell man arrested for murder of woman found in Tappan Lake

HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – A Hopewell man has been arrested for the murder of a woman found in Tappan Lake.

63-year-old Larry Smith is being charged with murder and tampering with evidence.

Smith is currently being held in jail on a $2 million bond.

A grand jury has been set for Friday. According to Harrison County Sheriff Joe Myers, there will be a press conference regarding the investigation Thursday or Friday.

The body was found on February 21 and was identified a few days later as Lorie Storie, 37, of Zanesville .

Authorities continue to investigate the incident.

