Human trafficking remains major issue across nation, Ohio Valley

WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Human trafficking continues to be a major issue in the U.S.

One form is known as ‘familial trafficking,’ in which parents and guardians doing the unthinkable and trafficking their own children.

Where they’re desperate for drugs, they’re desperate for drug money, the ability to afford the next hit, if you will. They’re willing to set up dates. Dr. Darrick Brake, Professor Criminology in WLU

However, schools are working hard to combat this issue so children knows what’s okay and what’s not.

Dr. Blake also says residents shouldn’t make the mistake of thinking it doesn’t happen right now here in the Ohio Valley.

I mean, it’s happening all throughout the Ohio Valley, eastern Ohio, western Pennsylvania, the entire Northern Panhandle. And it’s something that the Ohio Valley needs to realize about its community. There are things we can step in and prevent. These are things the community can assist with. Dr. Darrick Brake, Professor Criminology in WLU

If you have any suspicions of human trafficking in the area, please contact local authorities and child protective services.

The National Human Trafficking Hotline is 1(888)-373-7888.

