Inmate goes from hospital straight to Monroe County Jail on attempted murder charges, says sheriff

MONROE COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Aaron Hulbert, 42, of Powhatan Point, Ohio was released from the hospital on October 11 then transported to the Monroe County Jail, says Sheriff Charles Black Jr. on the department’s Facebook page.

Hulbert was allegedly involved in an officer-involved shooting last week.

Officer-involved shooting in Monroe County after naked man ambushes deputies with a spear

Hulbert is currently being held on two counts of Attempted Burglary and one count of Attempted Murder.

